Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019: NCP's bid to go saffron drives a wedge between Ajit, Sharad Pawar

With the campaigning for the Assembly polls in Maharashtra underway, the reported uneasiness between Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and his nephew, Ajit, has resurfaced.

This time around, the problem is related to party flags and, by extension, ideologies. While the NCP has traditionally projected itself as a secular, liberal party, Ajit's recent proposal to have two flags— one a tricolour NCP flag and the other a saffron flag with Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji's image— during NCP's rallies and campaigns has reportedly miffed the senior Pawar.

Ajit had mooted the idea in August, and had said that Chhatrapati Shivaji does not belong to any one party. With the idea to spread the Maratha king's "real message" to the youth, the NCP had also launched a flag distribution campaign across Maharashtra ahead of the state polls.

Reports suggest that the move had not gone down well with Pawar, especially after leaders from within the NCP started talking about the party and Ajit's push towards "soft Hindutva". Senior Pawar had said Ajit had taken the decision in his personal capacity, and that the decision was not taken by the party.

"Actually, the decision to come up with a saffron flag had nothing to do with Hindutva," an NCP Maharashtra leader told Moneycontrol. "It was taken with the intention of wooing the Maratha voters, which the party felt were inching towards the yuti, particularly the BJP after the Maratha quota verdict," the leader added, referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra.

On June 27, the Bombay High Court had upheld the constitutional validity of reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education. The decision was seen as a victory for the ruling BJP and party leaders had then said that it would prove beneficial for the BJP during the Assembly polls.

NCP leaders say that it was this that was on Ajit's mind when he decided to pitch for a separate, saffron flag during rallies. However, with Pawar disapproving of the idea, the flags might not be used during the month-long campaigning, NCP leaders say.

Experts have stated that the saffron flag issue is, in fact, only one of the problems between the NCP patriarch and Ajit. For instance, an India Today report states that while a number of senior NCP leaders have switched loyalties to join Shiv Sena or BJP in Maharashtra recently, a common thread among them is that they have scores to settle against Ajit.

As the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the last two years of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, Ajit had reportedly become a power centre, and had rubbed a number of leaders within the NCP and Congress the wrong way.