Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019: NCP candidate, VBA leader and Congress MLA join BJP

In what came as a major setback for Opposition parties ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Namita Mundada, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Gopichand Padalkar and Indian National Congress’ MLA Kashiram Pawara joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on September 30.

Mundada was already given a party ticket to contest from Kaij Assembly constituency.

Padalkar, who lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Sangli on VBA's ticket, is likely to take on senior NCP leader and former state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the Baramati Assembly constituency.

Padalkar and Pawara were inducted into the BJP in Mumbai in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP’s state unit president Chandrakant Patil and city unit head Ashish Shelar.

Mundada joined the saffron fold in Beed district in the presence of BJP's Lok Sabha member Pritam Munde and state minister Pankaja Munde.

NCP had earlier in September announced her candidature from the Kaij seat in Beed. Maharashtra will head for polling on October 21, along with Haryana. Counting of votes will happen on October 25.

During the 2014 Assembly polls, Mundada lost to BJP's Sangeeta Thombre from Kaij.

Her mother-in-law Vimal Mundada was a former state minister from the NCP.

While inducting Padalkar into the BJP, Fadnavis said: "He is like a tiger, who should challenge a major established leader. If he is ready, I will try to field him from Baramati Assembly seat."

Baramati has been a stronghold of the NCP after Sharad Pawar formed the outfit in 1999. His nephew Ajit Pawar has been representing the constituency for over a decade.

Kashiram Pawara, who won from Shirpur seat on Congress' ticket, is a close associate of party MLC and former minister Amrish Patel from Dhule district.

After inducting him into the BJP, Chandrakant Patil said: "With Pawara, I am hopeful that Patel will also join the BJP in coming days. We are planning to hold one more such function here to welcome some more leaders."