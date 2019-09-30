Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019: Congress set to contest more seats than NCP

In what comes as a departure from the earlier agreed seat-sharing formula, the Indian National Congress will be contesting more seats than the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election.

Maharashtra will head for polling, along with Haryana, on October 21. Counting of votes in both states will happen on October 24.

According to a report by The Times of India, the development has been confirmed by both parties.

As per the new arrangement, Congress will contest 135-138 seats and the NCP will contest 122-125 seats. The remaining 38 seats will be left for the smaller allies, the report suggests. The smaller partners are likely to include the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP), a faction of the Republican Party of India (RPI) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), among others.

It was not immediately clear as to why this new arrangement was required. Moneycontrol had reported earlier that there were disagreements between the two parties over five-six seats.

Congress, NCP and other allies will be meeting on October 2 to finalise their joint election manifesto.

On September 16, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan had announced that Congress and NCP would contest 125 seats each, out of the 288 seats for which elections will be held. Rest of the seats will be assigned to smaller allies.

In 2014, the two parties had contested the state elections separately. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had ended the 15-year alliance after the two parties had been unable to reach a seat-sharing arrangement.

Congress had won 42 seats while the NCP had won 41 seats in 2014. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had emerged as the single-largest party in the state with 122 seats, but it did not have the majority.

The Congress-NCP alliance is challenging the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena formation. The saffron parties are yet to announce their seat-sharing pact.

