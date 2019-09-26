App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 10:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 | BJP to contest on 144 seats, Sena gets 126: Sources

A formal announcement regarding the deal is yet to be made, and a BJP functionary said that the announcement is expected soon.

Atharva Pandit @AtharvaPandit3

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena finalised a seat-sharing arrangement for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, scheduled for October 21, sources told Moneycontrol.

While Sena will contest on 126 seats, BJP is set to field candidates from 144 of the 288 seats, sources said. The remaining 18 seats will be divided among smaller allies.

However, a formal announcement regarding the same is yet to be made, and a BJP functionary said it is expected soon.

Close

Dicussion on the seat-sharing deal between the two partners had been dragging for some time, with leaders in both the parties saying that the pact was stuck over certain seats in Mumbai and other Sena strongholds.

related news

The two saffron parties had contested separately during the 2014 Assembly polls after they were unable to reach a seat-sharing pact. However, they had sealed a post-poll pact after BJP emerged as the single-largest party after winning 122 seats to Sena's 63.

While announcing the seat-sharing deal for the Lok Sabha polls in February, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the parties have sealed a 50-50 arrangement for the Assembly polls.

However, according to sources, BJP was unwilling to let Sena contest on half the seats after its performance in Maharashtra during the general elections.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 10:01 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.