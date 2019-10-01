App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 08:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019: AIMIM declares 7 more candidates

The latest list was released by state AIMIM president and Member of Parliament (MP) Imtiyaz Jaleel

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Facebook/@Asaduddinowaisi
File image: Facebook/@Asaduddinowaisi

The All India Majalis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on September 30 announced another list of seven candidates for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections. This takes the total number of AIMIM's declared candidates to 24.

Maharashtra will head for polling on October 21, along with Haryana. Counting of votes in both states will happen on October 25.

The latest list was released by state AIMIM president and Member of Parliament (MP) Imtiyaz Jaleel.

Close

The Hyderabad-based party had earlier ended its alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), led by Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar.

related news

The list includes the names of Ali Khan Moin Khan (Parbhani), Shaikh Shafiq Mohammed (Beed), Pralhad Dhondiram Rathod (Paithan, Aurangabad), Shakeebul Rehman (Kamptee, Nagpur).

Candidates forSC reserved seats of Hatkanangale (Kolhapur) and Srirampur (Ahmednagar) are Sagar Namdeo Shinde and Suresh Eknath Jagdhane, respectively.

Shaikh Yusuf was earlier declared the AIMIM candidate from Dhule in North Maharashtra. Now Anwar Farooq Shah will contest from the Dhule assembly seat.

This change in Dhule is due to "personal reasons", Jaleel said in a release.

So far, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party has declared candidates on 24 seats in Maharashtra which has a 288-member Assembly.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 08:44 am

tags #AIMIM #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.