Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019: AIMIM declares 7 more candidates

The All India Majalis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on September 30 announced another list of seven candidates for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections. This takes the total number of AIMIM's declared candidates to 24.

Maharashtra will head for polling on October 21, along with Haryana. Counting of votes in both states will happen on October 25.

The latest list was released by state AIMIM president and Member of Parliament (MP) Imtiyaz Jaleel.

The Hyderabad-based party had earlier ended its alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), led by Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar.

The list includes the names of Ali Khan Moin Khan (Parbhani), Shaikh Shafiq Mohammed (Beed), Pralhad Dhondiram Rathod (Paithan, Aurangabad), Shakeebul Rehman (Kamptee, Nagpur).

Candidates forSC reserved seats of Hatkanangale (Kolhapur) and Srirampur (Ahmednagar) are Sagar Namdeo Shinde and Suresh Eknath Jagdhane, respectively.

Shaikh Yusuf was earlier declared the AIMIM candidate from Dhule in North Maharashtra. Now Anwar Farooq Shah will contest from the Dhule assembly seat.

This change in Dhule is due to "personal reasons", Jaleel said in a release.