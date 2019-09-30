Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 | Aaditya Thackeray to contest from Worli, says time to 'create better state'

Confirming reports that he will contest from Worli, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on September 30 said he will contest from the constituency to "fulfil the dreams of people".

"I haven't taken this decision for myself, I have taken it to fulfil the dreams of the people," Thackeray said while speaking at a function.

"It is time to create a better state," Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav, said.

With this, Aaditya would become the first member of the Thackeray family to contest an election, ever. No member of the family had contested any election or held any constitutional post, ever since Shiv Sena was founded by late Bal Thackeray in 1966.

Uddhav's cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had announced his intention to contest the 2014 Assembly elections. However, he had later changed his mind.

If Aaditya wins the election, he will be the first member of the family to represent the people.

A close aide of Sena chief had told news agency PTI, "Aaditya Thackeray's name has been finalised for the Worli Assembly segment. Shiv Sena's sitting MLA Sunil Shinde will vacate his place for Aaditya."

"Worli is considered one of the safest constituencies for the Sena, hence Aaditya's candidature has been finalised. Former NCP leader Sachin Ahir had recently joined the Sena, which will make Thackeray's win easy," he said.

Ahir had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Assembly election against Sunil Shinde.

Maharashtra will head for polling on October 21, along with Haryana. Counting of votes in both states will happen on October 25.

Uddhav had on September 28 recalled his "promise" to his late father Bal Thackeray to install a 'Shiv Sainik' (party worker) as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

His statement had come against the backdrop of the BJP top brass repeatedly stressing that incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would helm the state once again.