Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 02:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Assembly passes bill proposing 16% quota for Marathas

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who tabledthe bill, thanked Opposition members for helping in passage of the bill unanimously.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a bill proposing 16 per cent reservation for Marathas under socially and educationally backward category.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who tabledthe bill, thanked Opposition members for helping in passage of the bill unanimously.

The bill provides for reservation of seats for admissionin educational institutions and posts in public services to Marathas whohave been declared as socially and educationally backward class of citizens.

Earlier, Fadnavis also tabled the action taken report (ATR) on the State Backward Class Commission's (SBCC) recommendations for reservation to the Maratha community in government jobs and education.

related news

He also tabled the recommendations of the SBCC's report on social, educational and financial status of the Maratha community.

Marathas have been declared as socially and educationally backward class of citizens (SEBC) and have inadequate representation in services under the state, the panel report said.

They are entitled to reservation benefits and advantages enshrined in the Articles 15(4) and 16(4) of the Constitution, it said.

The panel had suggested that looking at exceptional circumstances and extra-ordinary situations generated on declaring Marathas as socially and educationally backward and their consequential entitlement to reservation benefits, the government may take appropriate decision within constitutional provision to address the emerging scenario in the state.

The Bill to provide for reservation of seats for admission in educational institutions and posts in public services in the state was tabled thereafter.

The Maratha community, which comprises over 30 per cent of the state's population, has been seeking reservation in government jobs and education for a long time. Their stir for the same in July and August this year had taken a violent turn.
First Published on Nov 29, 2018 02:06 pm

#Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra Assembly #marathas #Politics

