Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Shiv Sena to contest on 124 of 288 seats; confusion over number of seats for BJP

The Shiv Sena will contest on 124 assembly seats (plus two MLC seats), 14 seats will be given to smaller allies and the BJP will contest the remaining seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Devendra Fadnavis said in a joint press conference with Uddhav Thackeray on October 4

The announcement has created ambiguity with respect to the number of seats that the BJP will contest on. While some media reports suggested that the BJP will contest on 148 seats, others said that the party will get 150 seats.

BJP Mumbai spokesperson Suresh Nakhua tweeted that the BJP will contest on 152 seats.

When asked about the number of seats BJP will contest, party spokesperson Avadhut Wagh told Moneycontrol, "Apart from those seats from where Sena and its allies are contesting, all the seats will be contested by BJP. Similarly, apart from those seats being contested by BJP and its allies, all the seats will be contested by Sena. So the alliance is contesting on 288 seats in total."

The announcement came in after weeks of wrangling over the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties, although they had announced that they will be contesting the polls together last week.

In the joint presser, incumbent Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “We had announced Mahayuti (grand alliance) during the Lok Sabha polls. We had said even then that we might have a difference of opinion, but Hindutva is the thread that binds us."

"The most important thing is that Aaditya Thackeray will receive and has been receiving an overwhelming response in Mumbai," Fadnavis added.

Talking to the media, Uddhav Thackeray said, "Not everything is dependent on numbers. The relationship between brothers is more important than deciding who is the big brother."

On being asked if his son Aaditya will be given the role of the deputy chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray said, "Aaditya will take the decision on what role he wants."

In the 2014 state assembly polls, the BJP and the Shiv Sena had contested individually. While the former turned had out to be the single largest party with 122 seats, the latter had won only 63. Since the BJP was still short of majority in the 288-member Assembly, the two saffron parties had entered into a post-poll alliance to form the government.

Meanwhile, the Congress and the NCP are also expected to contest the elections together, but haven’t yet announced the quantum of seats for either party.

Voting will be held in Maharashtra in a single phase on October 21, and the results are scheduled to be declared on October 2.