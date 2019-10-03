App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Ex-CM Narayan Rane's son Nitesh joins BJP

Nitesh Rane had won the 2014 Assembly polls from Kankavli seat in Sindhudurg district on Congress' ticket by defeating the then BJP MLA Pramod Jathar

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former Indian National Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and son of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, Nitesh Rane, on October 3 joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Maharashtra will head for polling on October 21, along with Haryana. Counting in both states will happen on October 24.

He will contest from the Kankavli seat in the coastal Konkan region.

Nitesh won the 2014 Assembly polls from Kankavli seat in Sindhudurg district on Congress' ticket by defeating the then BJP MLA Pramod Jathar.

Narayan Rane, who founded the Maharashtra Swabhiman Party in 2017 after parting ways with the Congress, has spoken of merging the outfit with the BJP, with whose support he is now a Rajya Sabha member.

The former state chief minister was earlier in the Shiv Sena, which he quit in 2005 and joined the Congress.

On October 2, Narayan Rane had said that his son Nitesh would contest the upcoming state Assembly polls from Kankavli seat on BJP's ticket.

Rane had claimed his son's name will figure in the second list of the BJP.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 02:09 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Narayan Rane #nitesh rane #Politics

