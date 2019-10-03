Maharashtra Assembly Election: Aaditya Thackeray declares assets worth Rs 16 crore, including a BMW car

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, who is the first member of his family to contest an election, declared assets worth Rs 16.05 crore on October 3 as he filed nomination from Worli Vidhan Sabha constituency.

According to the affidavit filed by the 29-year-old, Thackeray has movable assets of Rs 11.38 crore and immovable assets of Rs 4.67 crore.

It includes bank deposits of Rs 10.36 crore and a car (a BMW) worth Rs 6.50 lakh.

The Shiv Sena youth wing chief also owns jewellery, bullion and other valuables worth Rs 64.65 lakh.

He did his Bachelor of Arts in 2011 and acquired 'Bachelor of Laws' degree in 2015, the affidavit said.

Further, he has no criminal cases pending against him, it stated.

Maharashtra will head for polls on October 21, along with Haryana. Counting of votes in both states will happen on October 24.

Flanked by father and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and mother Rashmi, Aaditya submitted the nomination papers to the Returning Officer on October 3, becoming the first in his family to take the electoral plunge.

This was preceded by a roadshow by Shiv Sena workers in the Lower Parel and Worli areas of the city.

Ahead of filing his nomination, 29-year-old Aaditya sought blessings from Shiv Sena founder and grandfather late Bal Thackeray.

An elated Uddhav Thackeray said he was confident of his son's victory.

"My father (Bal Thackeray) used to say that he won't contest polls. I also say that I won't contest elections. But this (Aaditya's) is the new generation, which will take the state forward," Uddhav said.