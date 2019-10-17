Maharashtra Assembly Election: Why has Kankavli turned into a flashpoint between allies BJP, Shiv Sena?

Even as the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance in Maharashtra faces in-house rebellion in certain regions of the state over their seat-sharing arrangement, one seat where the two allies are in direct contest is Kankavli.

Kankavli falls in the Sindhudurg district in lush Konkan region of Maharashtra, and has long been a Sena bastion, but that's in large measure due to Narayan Rane. The Konkan strongman was handpicked by Sena supremo Bal Thackeray to lead the party's charge in the coastal region.

Rane, who had risen from being a street-fighter in Mumbai's Chembur to being the chief minister of Maharashtra in the Sena-BJP government, had quit the party in 2005 after differences between him and the Thackerays— particularly Uddhav— had come to fore. And it is Rane senior, more than his son Nitesh— who is in the fray— that regional Sena leaders have bitterly opposed.

What happened between Rane and the Thackerays?

According to reports, there were a number of reasons why Rane had a fallout with the Thackerays, particularly Uddhav, who Rane said was incapable of administration.

These remarks, that Uddhav was unable to connect with the grassroots workers of the party, had come post-2004 elections, which Uddhav had led for Sena.

Rane's disgruntlement had started much before that, and one of the first indications of Rane being isolated from Sena in his own turf was when Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers torched his house in Kankavli in 2002 after the murder of an NCP worker allegedly by Shiv Sena cadre.

No senior leaders of the party came out in Rane's support, and, according to reports, leaders who were going to express their support to Rane were stopped, allegedly by Uddhav. The optics of this, according to senior journalist Dhaval Kulkarni writing in his book, The Cousins Thackeray, was that Rane was being isolated at Uddhav's behest.

In the same year, Rane's bid to topple the NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra by engineering a defection failed, and Rane later alleged that it was because Uddhav and Thackeray Sr— who had initially supported him but later said the success or failure of the bid would lie entirely on him— that 'Operation Topple' did not succeed.

Later, in 2003, when it was becoming increasingly clear that the Sena was divided into factions, Rane had opposed Uddhav becoming Sena's working president. Later, Rane had said common party workers were being sidelined, and that positions within the party were being bought.

Rane finally resigned from the party on July 2, 2005, stating that he would remain a 'Sainik' regardless. But Thackeray expelled him from the party that same evening, and Rane— then the Leader of Opposition— eventually left Sena to join Congress.

Present bitterness

While speculation has been rife for a long time that Rane would be joining the BJP, no formal announcement was made until October 17. However, Rane's son, Nitesh, had joined the BJP on October 3.

That Rane would be given the ticket from Kankavli did not go down well with the local Sena cadre due to the party's past with senior Rane. Moreover, in January this year, Nitesh had alleged that Bal Thackeray was responsible for the murder of senior Sena leader Anand Dighe, who had died in 2001.

However, local BJP leaders were not too happy with the development either, since Nitesh, a Congress legislator, had rubbed many senior BJP leaders in the region the wrong way (according to an Indian Express report, Nitesh had also led a protest in which Congress workers had pelted eggs at BJP leaders).

Sena has propped up its own candidate, Satish Sawant, from the constituency. According to the newspaper, Nitesh has, however, kept away from criticising Sawant. That hasn't stopped Sena from vowing to show the Ranes their place in Kankavli.