Maharashtra Assembly Election: State needs strong Opposition to take govt to task, says Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said the state needed a "strong" opposition party which can take the government to task and ask tough questions.

Addressing a rally in Pune, Thackeray said," Looking at the condition of Maharashtra, the state needs a strong opposition which will not bend and crawl before the government."

He said he had asked political parties to boycott the polls over the issue of EVMs but no one was ready to do so.

Thackeray said the MNS decided to contest elections as it was important to have a presence in the Assembly to raise issues of the people.

Thackeray claimed the automobile sector in the country had taken a hit and said 10 lakh people would be laid off in the days to come.