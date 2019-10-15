App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 08:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Assembly Election: State needs strong Opposition to take govt to task, says Raj Thackeray

Addressing a rally in Pune, Thackeray said," Looking at the condition of Maharashtra, the state needs a strong opposition which will not bend and crawl before the government."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said the state needed a "strong" opposition party which can take the government to task and ask tough questions.

Addressing a rally in Pune, Thackeray said," Looking at the condition of Maharashtra, the state needs a strong opposition which will not bend and crawl before the government."

He said he had asked political parties to boycott the polls over the issue of EVMs but no one was ready to do so.

Thackeray said the MNS decided to contest elections as it was important to have a presence in the Assembly to raise issues of the people.

Thackeray claimed the automobile sector in the country had taken a hit and said 10 lakh people would be laid off in the days to come.

He said the Devendra Fadnavis government hadn't started work on the Shivaji Memorial while neighbouring Gujarat, also led by the BJP, had inaugurated a memorial for Sardar Patel.

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 08:17 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Raj Thackeray

