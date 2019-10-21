App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 01:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Assembly Election: Sharad Pawar votes, urges people to exercise democratic right

Pawar, his grand-daughter Revati Sule and son-in-law Sadanand Sule voted at a polling booth in south Mumbai.

NCP president Sharad Pawar cast his vote in Mumbai on October 21 and urged people to come out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right "without any pressure" in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Pawar, his grand-daughter Revati Sule and son-in-law Sadanand Sule voted at a polling booth in south Mumbai.

Later talking to reporters, Pawar appealed to voters to exercise their franchise.

"People should vote without any pressure," he said.

Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh, who is the son of former chief minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh, and his family members voted at Babhalgaon in Latur district.

His mother Vaishali Deshmukh, actor-brother Riteish Deshmukh, the latter's wife Genelia and other family members also cast their votes.

Amit Deshmukh is seeking a third term as MLA from Latur (city) seat. His younger brother Dhiraj Deshmukh is the Congress' candidate from Latur (rural) seat.

State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat voted at Sangamner in Ahmednagar district.

Former chief minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi cast his vote at Dadar in Mumbai.

Besides, NCP leader Praful Patel voted in Gondia.

NCP's leader of opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde cast his vote at Parli in Beed.

The leader, who is pitted against his cousin and state minister Pankaja Munde in Parli, said the Congress-NCP alliance will form the next state government.

"The BJP has put up rebels in 83 seats against the Shiv Sena. The alliance is just for namesake," he claimed.

MNS president Raj Thackeray and his family cast their votes at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Besides, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar exercised his franchise in Akola.

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, who is making his electoral debut from Worli Assembly seat in Mumbai, visited the Siddhivinayak temple in the morning to offer prayers.

He is the first member from Thackeray family to contest an election.

Polling was underway since 7 am in all 288 Assembly constituencies of the state, and will end at 6 pm.

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 11:30 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

