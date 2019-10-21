App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 08:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra Assembly Election: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat casts vote in Nagpur, urges people to exercise franchise

Bhagwat dubbed it as "politics". when asked by reporters on the Congress targeting the RSS over the demand of Bharat Ratna award for Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mohan Bhagwat
Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cast his vote today in Nagpur for the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Bhagwat went to a polling booth in Mahal area of the city around 7 am and exercised his franchise.

Close

"We have been targeted since last 90 years. So, there is no need to worry as the society is one and will always be one. It is politics, all this is part of it. But the society is one and will always will one," he said.

related news

Bhagwat also urged people to come out to vote, saying it is the responsibility of citizens to elect their public representatives.

"We emphasise on 100 per cent voting. Vote on issues, and not looking at the person or the environment," he urged.

Asked what will be the outcome of the ongoing state polls, Bhagwat said, "I cannot presume as I am not a political person. The results will be out in three days and everyone will get to know."

Polling began on Monday morning in all 288 Assembly constituencies of the state.

The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 6 pm.

with PTI inputs

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 08:30 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Mohan Bhagwat #Politics #RSS

