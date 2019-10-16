Maharashtra Assembly Election: Reservation, poaching of Maratha strongmen to benefit BJP this poll season

An important part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's push into Maharashtra— and in its bid to become the sole dominant party in the state— is its handling of the politically and socially dominant Maratha community in the state.

Observers state that post-2014, when it came to power, the party has played its cards well. Even as the central leadership installed Devendra Fadnavis — only the second Brahmin Chief Minister of Maharashtra — it decided to start breaking the hegemony that the opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) enjoyed over the Maratha population.

This, BJP leaders say, was a departure from the party's earlier practice, when it would stitch together a coalition of other castes, and depend on its ally in the state, Shiv Sena. It did something similar during the 2014 state elections as well.

Senior journalist Prashant Jha, writing in his book, How the BJP Wins, states that during the Assembly elections, BJP "stitched together an alliance of upper castes, OBCs and, to a lesser extent, Dalits". While the party did get a fraction of Maratha votes, Jha states that BJP's "core strength" came from non-Maratha castes.

The 2014 elections, in the words of political analyst Suhas Palshikar quoted in the book, "firmly removed the Maratha elite from state power". That is significant, considering that Marathas form about one-third of the population of the state, and are reportedly the single biggest voting bloc in Maharashtra.

The community wields considerable influence in the state's politics, to the extent that of the 18 chief ministers of Maharashtra, 11 belong to the community. Moreover, according to reports, the numerical strength of the Marathas can potentially influence results in 200 of Maharashtra's 288 Assembly seats.

Taking all these factors into consideration, the Maratha quota agitation that gathered pace around 2016 and crystallised into the Maratha Kranti Morcha— a silent protest in which thousands participated — presented itself as a significant challenge for the Fadnavis government.

However, observers have stated that Fadnavis' deftness at handling the issue, and the Bombay High Court verdict upholding the reservation brought by him, might tilt the Maratha vote in the BJP's favour.

The June 27 verdict, BJP leaders say, will provide a "substantial boost" in gaining influence for the party within the Maratha community.

"Politically speaking, the verdict will of course help us, but we have been making inroads over the past couple of years in nurturing leaders from the community at every level of the party. That has helped us a lot," a BJP leader in the state had told Moneycontrol.

Just as it is expected to affect the BJP-Sena combine positively, the verdict— and Fadnavis' decision to grant the reservations in the first place — has spelled trouble for the Congress-NCP alliance.

BJP leaders had then said that what added to the government's success was that while an attempt was made by the previous Congress-NCP government in bringing the quota, they had failed. "We succeeded where they failed, and that should be highlighted," the BJP leader said.

The fact that Fadnavis, a CM belonging to the Brahmin community, managed to provide the quota while Congress-NCP stalwarts belonging to the Maratha community couldn't would also work in BJP's favour, experts have observed.

Professor Nitin Birmal, a political analyst and the state-coordinator for Lokniti, had told Hindustan Times that data from the 2014 and 2019 general elections shows that the community has voted increasingly in favour of the BJP-Sena alliance.

"The 2019 poll results show the community has backed the way the state government handled the reservation issue. The Fadnavis government has been quick on its feet and responsive. But, even then nearly 30 percent of the community vote went to the NCP. This support base of the NCP could now get even more eroded with this court verdict," Birmal had told the newspaper.