Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 06:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Assembly Election: Rahul Gandhi to hit campaign trail with rally in Dharavi

Mumbai Congress chief Eknath Gaikwad said Gandhi will address a rally at Dharavi on October 13.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in the city on October 13 for the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

It will be his first campaign event in the state ahead of the October 21 elections.

Gaikwad's daughter and Congress secretary Varsha Gaikwad is seeking re-election for a fourth term from Dharavi.

During Rahul Gandhi's tenure as party chief, Varsha Gaikwad was AICC secretary for Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

Congress is contesting 31 seats in Mumbai, leaving five for the ally NCP. In 2014, Congress had won only five seats in the metropolis.

State congress sources said Gandhi will also address a rally in Latur where former chief minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh's sons Amit and Dheeraj are contesting from Latur City and Latur Rural seats, respectively.

A rally in Vidarbha is also being planned early in the day on October 13, sources said.

Gandhi will return to the state for another round of campaigning on October 15, they said.

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 06:29 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

