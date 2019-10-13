App
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2019 08:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Assembly Election: Rahul Gandhi rakes up Rafale deal in campaign

Addressing a poll rally in Chandivali assembly constituency in Mumbai, his second in the day, Gandhi accused the BJP of "dividing and looting" India like the British had done in the pre-Independence era.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday raked up the Rafale deal issue to target the BJP government, days after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received the first fighter jet from France.

"It seems the Rafale deal is still hurting the BJP.. (If not) Why Rajnath Singh went to France to receive the first fighter jet?" he asked the audience.

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi had alleged "irregularities" in the Rafale deal under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

First Published on Oct 13, 2019 08:07 pm

