you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2019 09:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Assembly Election| Polls have lost fun as Oppn not putting up fight: CM Fadnavis

Even a child, if asked who would win, would answer 'the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance', he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on October 11 that the elections have lost their usual fun this time because the opposition has already conceded defeat.

He was addressing a campaign rally here for BJP nominee and sitting MLA Sanjay Kelkar, who is contesting from Thane City assembly constituency.

There is no real fight in this election, the chief minister said.

Referring to desertions from NCP, Fadnavis said party chief Sharad Pawar's situation was like that of the 'jailer' in the film "Sholay", who orders half his personnel to go this way and other half that way and finds that nobody is left to follow him.

Congress veteran Sushilkumar Shinde had the foresight to suggest that Congress and NCP should merge, because then they can manage to get at least the post of leader of opposition, Fadnavis quipped.

First Published on Oct 12, 2019 09:26 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

