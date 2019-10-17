App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 01:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Assembly Election: People suffering as MSRTC halts services for PM Modi's rally, says Dhananjay Munde

Students and patients were among those suffering, said the NCP leader, who is pitted against his cousin and state minister Pankaja Munde in the Parli Assembly segment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

With the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) not plying buses in Parli area of Beed district in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally on October 17, people are facing hardships in the area, NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said.

Students and patients were among those suffering, said the NCP leader, who is pitted against his cousin and state minister Pankaja Munde in the Parli Assembly segment.

The prime minister was in Parli to canvass for BJP leader Pankaja Munde.

Close

"The MSRTC stopped plying services since 5 am and will not ply till 3 pm in view of the prime minister's one-hour rally. This has left people reeling under hardships," Dhananjay Munde said in a statement.

related news

Vehicular movement towards Ambejogai and Latur from Parli has also been affected, troubling patients, he said.

"Students are also worried as first semester exams are on and they found it difficult to reach the exam centres on time," said the leader of opposition in the state Legislative Council.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 01:45 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.