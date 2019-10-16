Maharashtra Assembly Election: Outsiders causing loss of opportunities to locals, says Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray has said the large scale influx of outsiders in Maharashtra is causing loss of opportunities for locals, and burdening the state's cities and towns.

Addressing a rally at Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district on October 15 night while campaigning for his party candidates, Thackeray said although several RSS sympathisers lived here and the party close to the right wing organisation (BJP) was in power, the town was in a poor shape.

"The issues that our cities and towns face today are because of the influx of outsiders, especially in Thane district. Because of this, locals lose opportunities," he said.

"Just as Yavatmal district is known for the most number of farmer suicides, Dombivli is known as the 'bakal' (damaged) town," he said.