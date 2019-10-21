App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra Assembly Election: Mohan Bhagwat says RSS has been targeted since last 90 years

Bhagwat cast his vote in Nagpur for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, some reporters asked him about the Congress targeting the RSS over the issue of demand for Bharat Ratna award for Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mohan Bhagwat
Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat today said since last 90 years RSS has been targeted. but there is no need to worry as the society is one and will always remain so.

Bhagwat also said he is "not a political person".

Bhagwat cast his vote in Nagpur for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, some reporters asked him about the Congress targeting the RSS over the issue of demand for Bharat Ratna award for Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

Close

Replying to it, Bhagwat said, "We have been targeted since last 90 years. Hence, there is no need to worry as the society is one and will always be one. It is politics, all this is part of it. But the society is one and will always be one."

related news

When asked what will be the outcome of the ongoing state polls, the RSS chief said, "I cannot presume as I am not a political person. The results will be out in three days and everyone will get to know."

Bhagwat also urged people to come out and vote, saying it is the responsibility of citizens to elect their public representatives.

"We emphasise on 100 per cent voting. Vote on issues, and not looking at the person or the environment," he said.

with PTI inputs

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 08:50 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.