Maharashtra Assembly Election: MNS chief Raj Thackeray's struggle to stay relevant

In 2008, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had been slapped with more than two dozen charges, including grave ones like inciting violence. As his arrest became imminent, his supporters did what they were known to do best at that time -- shut down Mumbai.

Shutting down the financial capital of India is a show of strength, Raj had learnt that from his uncle Bal Thackeray. Schools declared holiday, exams were cancelled, offices sent people home. Citizens were wary, and for good reason— MNS cadre took to the streets, buses were torched, government buildings were broken into.

That was the peak of Raj Thackeray's control and hold over Maharashtra politics, and the events of those days defined the brand of politics that he espoused: brash, violent, no-holds-barred.

Cut to more than a decade after that, in 2019, when Thackeray was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to its office in south Mumbai.

MNS had called for a shutdown in protest, but it was withdrawn after Thackeray apparently told his workers not to create any ruckus. But even if the shutdown had gone ahead, observers have noted that there hardly would have been anybody from within the party to implement it.

The two events highlight how Thackeray circa 2019 is paler compared to the Thackeray of 2008.

The breakaway

Considered to be the heir apparent to Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray at one point, Raj resigned from Shiv Sena in 2006 after a struggle for succession with Uddhav Thackeray. The nephew floated his own party, which, he said, would aim for a new and progressive Maharashtra.

After resigning, Raj had stated that while he was not against Bal Thackeray,, he felt that the party was being run by "petty clerks".

"All I had asked for was respect," Raj had said while addressing the media outside his home in Shivaji Park after resigning. "All I got was insult and humiliation," he had added.

This humiliation, according to reports, was also felt by others in the Sena, who rallied behind Raj after MNS' formation. According to senior journalist Sujata Anandan, the general view then was that Raj is "chip off the old block and would do with his party what Bal Thackeray had done with the Shiv Sena in the 1960's".

"But most critics forgot the fact that the Sena and (Bal) Thackeray grew from strength to strength essentially because of the patronage of the Congress party through the 1970's and 1980's..." Anandan writes in her book, Maharashtra Maximus.

The rise

Three years after he formed the MNS, the party tasted success in the 2009 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. In the general elections, MNS candidates were runners-up in almost all the Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai while in the assembly polls, the party won 14 seats— a significant number for a party only three years old.

In perhaps what was his most successful year, Raj managed to steer his party to win the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections in 2012. That same year, during the civic body polls in Mumbai, MNS had 27 corporators.

The fall

By 2014, however, Raj's fortunes began to dwindle. MNS could not win even a single seat during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, and managed to win only one seat during the subsequent assembly polls in Maharashtra.

The most shocking defeat for Raj, however, was in Nashik, which the MNS had long considered its bastion. While a number of corporators resigned or jumped ships ahead of the civic body polls, MNS was eventually reduced to five corporators and fifth position.

The BMC elections in the same year also saw the MNS' tally being reduced to just seven corporators— six of whom defected to Shiv Sena in the same year.

Struggle for survival

It was against this background that Raj decided not to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but instead he campaigned against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Observers had then noted that this was Raj's resurgence, but election results showed that he could not make any dent in BJP-Sena's prospects.

MNS functionaries in Mumbai say that the point of that campaign was to gain a good bargain during the state polls. "But even that hasn't happened. In fact, there was division within the party about whether to contest the assembly elections or not," an MNS functionary said.

"In retrospect, we should have done something like the NCP," the functionary added. He was referring to the Nationalist Congress Party's show of strength outside the ED offices when their chief Sharad Pawar was going to appear before the central agency. It would have given the cadre something to rally for and against, the functionary said.

And that, experts have noted, is the problem with Thackeray and his party: they no longer have a rallying point to speak of.

Writing in Maharashtra Maximus, Anandan states that it was because Thackeray did not attempt to "build grassroots support among potential voters of the party" and his halfheartedness in clearly stating his policies that contributed to MNS' decline.

"What Raj forgot is that you cannot build a party by playing one against the other," former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan is quoted as saying in the book.

"There has to be something to show for the party at the grassroots level. Otherwise how will the people know what you stand for?" Chavan says.