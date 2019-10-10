Maharashtra Assembly Election: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on tour of poll-bound areas

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on October 10 began his four-day tour of poll-bound Maharashtra where he will address rallies and interact with BJP workers.

As per the schedule released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Sawant would first visit Kolhapur on October 10 during which he would meet officials of the BJP's young wing.

He would later address a rally in Kolhapur.

On October 11, he would travel to Karad, Satara and Sangli districts where he will interact with local party leaders.