Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 11:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Assembly Election: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on tour of poll-bound areas

Sawant would first visit Kolhapur on October 10 during which he would meet officials of the BJP's young wing.

PTI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on October 10 began his four-day tour of poll-bound Maharashtra where he will address rallies and interact with BJP workers.

As per the schedule released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Sawant would first visit Kolhapur on October 10 during which he would meet officials of the BJP's young wing.

He would later address a rally in Kolhapur.

On October 11, he would travel to Karad, Satara and Sangli districts where he will interact with local party leaders.

After a likely break on October 12, he will meet the Goan community at Dadar in Mumbai on October 13, followed by meetings with party workers in Khar and Vile Parle areas of the metropolis, the CMO said.

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 11:10 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

