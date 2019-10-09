Maharashtra Assembly Election: 'Effective' opposition leaders being targeted by Centre, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar slammed the Narendra Modi-led central government for misusing agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against opposition leaders.

In an interview to CNN-News18, Pawar said "effective" leaders like him and former finance minister P Chidambaram are being targeted.

"I don’t know what the case against Raj Thackeray is. But he was sent a notice. What was the need to register a crime against me? Effective leaders like Chidambaram, I, are being targeted by the government," Pawar said.

"Why is the ED not completing its inquiry against Chidambaram? The inquiry is still pending. Why is he in prison for so many days now? The government is trying to suppress us," Pawar added.

The ED had last month registered a case of money laundering against Pawar along with his nephew and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, and 70 other officials in a criminal case in connection with the Rs 25000-crore scam pertaining to the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank.

Following this, Pawar had offered to present himself at the ED office in Mumbai, and NCP workers from across Maharashtra had gathered outside the central agency's office in his support.

During the interview, Pawar reiterated that he has nothing to do with the bank.

"The petition filed in the court said that I am involved because the elected representatives listen to me. If an elected body listens to somebody, how can they be made an accused? This isn’t even my work," Pawar said.

Responding to PM Modi's attack on Pawar recently, when he had asked why Pawar likes Pakistan's hospitality so much, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister asked why the government had conferred upon him Padma Vibhushan if it thought he was pro-Pakistan.