you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 01:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Assembly Election: Devendra Fadnavis casts vote in Nagpur

Fadnavis along with his wife and mother went to a polling booth set up at a school in Dharampeth area where all of them voted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cast his vote in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on October 21 and urged people to participate in the "festival of democracy".



He appealed to citizens to turn up in large numbers and take part in the "festival of democracy".

Close

"We elect a government which fulfills our dreams and aspirations. It is natural for us to have expectations from the government. But, those who vote have the first right to have such expectations," he told reporters after casting vote.

Fadnavis is seeking a fifth term as MLA from Nagpur South West Assembly constituency.

During his election campaigns, he expressed confidence that the BJP would retain power for the second term in the state.

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 11:23 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

