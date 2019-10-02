App
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2019 03:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Assembly Election | BJP nominee Mangal Lodha declares assets worth Rs 441 crore

As per the affidavit submitted by Lodha along with the nomination form, he and his wife have movable assets worth over Rs 252 crore and immovable assets of about Rs 189 crore

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai BJP president Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who is contesting the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections from Malabar Hill seat, has declared assets worth over Rs 441 crore in his poll affidavit.

The 63-year-old MLA, who is seeking a sixth consecutive term from the posh Malabar Hill Assembly seat in south Mumbai, filed his nomination papers on October 1.

As per the affidavit submitted by Lodha along with the nomination form, he and his wife have movable assets worth over Rs 252 crore and immovable assets of about Rs 189 crore.

The MLA also owns a Jaguar costing Rs 14 lakh and his other investments are in bonds and shares.

He also has liabilities worth about Rs 283 crore.

Lodha, whose family is into real estate business, has five residential flats in south Mumbai and a plot in Rajasthan.

Both Lodha and his wife also own a house in the Malabar Hill area.

Besides, his wife also owns another flat and a commercial property in south Mumbai.

As per the affidavit, Lodha has five pending criminal cases against him.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24.

First Published on Oct 2, 2019 03:23 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

