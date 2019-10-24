App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 162
INC+ : 98

Need 47 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 37

Need 9 more seats to win

INC : 32

Need 14 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra Assembly Election: Bhupinder Hooda to meet top Congress brass in Delhi for talks on forming govt

"Former Haryana CM Hooda is already in touch with JJP and Independents," a source close to him said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will reach Delhi Thursday evening and hold meetings with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and top party leaders to strategise on forming the government in the state, sources said. Gandhi has already spoken with Hooda and given him the go-ahead to work towards forming the government, they said.

"Former Haryana CM Hooda is already in touch with JJP and Independents," a source close to him said.

Hectic political parleys are on with the BJP and the Congress locked in a tough contest on Thursday. There were no clear winners in the 90-member assembly, according to the latest trends.

Close

The BJP was ahead in 36 seats, the Congress in 35 and the fledgling Jannayak Janta Party in 10. Independents are ahead in six, the BSP in one and the INLD in two.

related news

The Congress last month named Kumari Selja chief of its state unit and appointed Hooda chairperson of the election management committee.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi also appointed Hooda the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 01:10 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Congress #Haryana #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.