App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 08:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Assembly Election: Ashok Chavan, Ajit Pawar among early voters

Politicians as well as members of the public came out to exercise their democratic right in the morning despite rain in some parts of the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former chief minister Ashok Chavan and the current BJP-led Maharashtra government's school education minister Ashish Shelar were among the early ones to cast their votes for the state Assembly polls on Monday.

Politicians as well as members of the public came out to exercise their democratic right in the morning despite rain in some parts of the state.

Chavan and his family members cast their votes at the Ambedkar Nagar Municipal school in Nanded district.

Close

In Mumbai, where it has been drizzling since last two days, Shelar exercised his franchise at St Stanisluas High school in suburban Bandra.

related news

NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar voted at Baramati in Pune district.

In Pics | Voting begins in Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly elections

Chavan is the Congress' candidate from Bhokar in Nanded for the ongoing state polls, while Pawar is the NCP's nominee from Baramati.

Shelar is the BJP's candidate from Bandra-West seat.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagde cast his vote in Aurangabad district.

State Housing Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and his family members cast his votes at Shirdi in Ahmednagar.

Former cricketer Sandeep Patil, who was also among the early voters at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, said more than the party, the merit of an individual candidate was important.

"We should vote for candidates who work for their constituencies," he said.

Polling began on Monday morning in all 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra where 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray.

The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 6 pm.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 08:35 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.