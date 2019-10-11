Maharashtra Assembly Election: 26 Shiv Sena corporators, 300 party workers resign over seat-sharing with BJP

Upset over the seat-sharing agreement between Shiv Sena with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, 26 Sena corporators and 300 party workers have sent their resignations to party chief Uddhav Thackeray, news agency ANI has reported.

According to the report, these Sainiks – as the party workers are known – were upset that the Kalyan seat was given to the BJP as part of the seat distribution between the two parties.

The corporators, who tendered their resignation, said they took the decision to save their party from “embarrassment” as they could not support the BJP candidate. "We have resigned from the party so that our senior leaders from Shiv Sena do not face an embarrassing situation. As they have already announced an alliance and have appealed to support the alliance candidate who is from BJP, which we cannot do and hence decided to resign," Sharad Patil, a Sena leader from Kalyan told ANI.

Sena member Dhananjay Bodare, who have turned rebellious after the announcement, said he will be contesting independently from Kalyan. The rebel leader said “there is no development in the area in last 10 years and people are suffering”.

“We cannot accept BJP candidate as our MLA and hence, I am contesting against him,” added Bhadore.