you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 08:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Assembly Election | Open category students won’t suffer due to quota: Fadnavis

Fadnavis said the BJP manifesto promises to set up a financial development corporation for open category students


Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on October 16 said his government is committed to the welfare of all sections of the society and referred to a scheme in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto wherein students from open category would get scholarships to study abroad.

Fadnavis, addressing an election rally in his assembly constituency Nagpur South-West, said open category students will not suffer due to reservation to members of disadvantaged social groups in educational institutes.

"In our manifesto along with introducing various welfare schemes for all sections of the society, the BJP has also announced schemes for open category students who do not get any reservations," he said.

"The open category will get the same number of seats which it used to get prior to 2018 (when Maratha quota was implemented). The number of seats will be increased and restored in various institutions (to pre-quota level).

"Hence, there will be no injustice to open category, OBC or students from any other section of the society," said Fadnavis, who is seeking re-election from Nagpur South-West in the October 21 assembly polls.

Fadnavis said the BJP manifesto, released on October 15, promises to set up a financial development corporation (arthik vikas mahamandal) for open category students.

"Through this corporation, open category students will also get scholarships for studying in foreign universities," informed the chief minister.

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 08:34 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019

