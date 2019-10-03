App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 07:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra Assembly election: NCP releases list of 77 candidates; includes Ajit Pawar, Bhujbal, Rohit Pawar

Ajit Pawar, former deputy chief minister, will contest from Baramati Vidhan Sabha seat

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on October 2 announced 77 candidates, including senior leaders Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal.

Ajit Pawar, former deputy chief minister, will contest from Baramati.

Sharad Pawar's grand-nephew Rohit Pawar will make his electoral debut from Karjat Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district against Ram Shinde, sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and minister.

State NCP chief Jayant Patil will contest from Islampur, and Bhujbal from Yeola.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Dhananjay Munde, will contest from Parli.

NCP’s Mumbai unit chief Nawab Malik will contest from Anushaktinagar in Mumbai.

From Kej, the party has fielded Prithviraj Sathe. Earlier, it had announced Namita Mundada's candidature, but she joined the BJP.

Polling for the 288-member Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra will be held on October 21, along with Haryana. Counting of votes in both states will happen on October 24.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 07:27 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #NCP #Politics

