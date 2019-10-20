Maharashtra Assembly Election: FIR against Dhananjay Munde for remarks on cousin Pankaja

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde for allegedly making obscene comments against his estranged cousin and Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde at an election rally, a police official said on October 20.

A video purportedly showing Dhananjay making the remarks against Pankaja went viral on social media, after which a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Parli in Beed district filed a police complaint against him on October 19, he said.

The NCP leader, however, said the clip has been edited and is fake, and his remarks have been "distorted".

Both the cousins are locked in a battle from Parli constituency for the state Assembly polls.

Also read: Key constituencies and interesting battles to watch out for

Maharashtra will head for voting in a single phase on October 21, along with Haryana. Counting of votes will happen on October 24.

Pankaja Munde, the sitting BJP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Parli, is the daughter of late party leader Gopinath Munde.

"Acting on the complaint filed by Parli BJP president Jugal Kishor Lohiya, the FIR was lodged late Saturday night against Dhananjay Munde under Indian Penal Code Sections 500 (defamation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and 294 (obscene act in public place)," the police official said.

Lohiya in his complaint said the NCP leader allegedly made the obscene remarks against the BJP minister at a public meeting held at Vida village in Kej tehsil on October 17.

The BJP has also complained to the Election Commission (EC) and the women's commission against the NCP leader's remarks.

Some BJP workers also burnt his effigy at Shirur-Kasar tehsil on October 19 night.

However, Dhananjay Munde said the clip was being circulated on social media by "distorting" his comments to "deliberately" defame him.

In a statement issued on Facebook late Saturday night, Munde demanded that the authenticity of the "edited" clip be tested in a forensic laboratory.

Those who have "edited" the clip should at least respect the holy relationship of brother and sister, the leader of opposition in the state Legislative Council said.

The NCP leader said he is contesting the election only on the issue of development, and asked his detractors not to stoop low by giving an emotional twist to it.

"It is an edited clip, distorts my statement and deliberately defames me. The clip is completely fake and its authenticity must be tested in forensic lab."

He alleged that an emotional twist was being given to the election in the constituency as he has been receiving huge response from the people, causing fear of defeat in the minds of his rivals.

The NCP leader further said he did not use bad words about any of his rivals, despite him being labelled as "monster".

"I did principle-based politics yesterday and doing it today. I have done 'kanyadaan' of my 1,500 sisters (girls). I will never use wrong words about any woman. Hence, workers and citizens should not believe in rumours," he added.