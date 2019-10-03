Maharashtra Assembly election: Congress releases 3rd list of 20 candidates

Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party are contesting the polls together under a pre-poll alliance along with some smaller parties
The Indian National Congress on October 2 released its third list of 20 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly election.
Congress has so far announced names of 123 candidates. It had released 51 in the first list and 52 in the second.
The Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are contesting the polls together under a pre-poll alliance along with some smaller parties.
Polling for the 288-member Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra will be held on October 21, along with Haryana. Counting of votes in both states will happen on October 24.
