Maharashtra Assembly Election: BJP releases first list of candidates, fields Fadnavis from Nagpur South West

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its first list of 125 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly election on October 1.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will contest from the Nagpur South West Vidhan Sabha constituency. He is the sitting Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) there.

BJP’s state unit chief Chandrakant Patil will be contesting from Kothrud. Pankaja Munde will contest from Parli.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, the senior Congress leader who had joined the BJP recently, has been fielded from Shirdi. State minister Girish Mahajan will contest from Jamner constituency.

As many as 12 sitting MLAs of the BJP have not been given tickets. Many political leaders who had joined the BJP in the recent months have been given tickets.

The saffron party is expected to release another list of candidates in the coming days.

Maharashtra is scheduled to head for polling on October 21, along with Haryana. Counting of votes in both states will happen on October 24.

BJP fields Udayanraje Bhosale for Satara LS bypoll

The party also announced that former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Udayanraje Bhonsle will contest the Satara Lok Sabha bypolls.

The Satara LS bypoll was necessitated after Bhosale, the Member of Parliament (MP) there, joined the BJP after resigning from the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to reporters on September 30 evening, state minister and BJP’s state unit chief Chandrakant Patil had confirmed that the two parties will contest the Assembly polls together along with other smaller allies and that they had reached a seat-sharing agreement.

However, the seat-sharing formula has not been announced yet.

In 2014, the two parties had contested the Assembly elections separately for the first time in 25 years after they had been unable to reach a seat-sharing arrangement. BJP had won 122 seats while the Sena had won 63 seats. With no party reaching the majority mark, Sena and BJP had joined hands to form a coalition government.

