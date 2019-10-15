App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra Assembly Election: BJP releases manifesto, promises 5 crore jobs in 5 years

The party has promised a $1 trillion economy for the state with the creation of five crore jobs in next five years and houses for all by 2022

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 15 released its poll manifesto for the Maharashtra Assembly election.

The party has promised a $1 trillion economy for the state with the creation of five crore jobs in next five years and houses for all by 2022.

BJP Working President JP Nadda released the manifesto, or the 'Sankalp Patra', along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state party president Chandrakant Patil and Mumbai unit head Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Close

The manifesto has promised creation of five crore jobs in next five years, taking the state's economy to $1 trillion. It has also assured houses for all by 2022.

related news

One of the other key takeaways of the manifesto is setting up a separate maintenance department for the national and state highways, where repairs and other works are currently done by the road construction contractors.

While releasing the manifesto, Nadda lavished praise on Fadnavis, saying "the chief minister has changed the political culture of Maharashtra".

Nadda said: "Today I can say with authority and confidence that Devendra Fadnavis has changed the political culture of Maharashtra. That gives me a lot of satisfaction. He has changed the image of Maharashtra. Five years back, Maharashtra was ridden with corruption and instability. The seat of the chief minister was like a musical chair."

"Today I can say with authority that it is a corruption-free state, state with good governance and has stability. After a long time, Maharashtra has seen a full-term chief minister," Nadda added.

The Marathwada drinking water grid project worth Rs 16,000 crore has also found place in the manifesto.

The BJP has promised to connect all 11 dams in the perennially parched Marathwada region, and provide drinking water supply with the help of a closed pipeline.

It has also promised to invest Rs 5 lakh crore in several infrastructure projects in the state.

Maharashtra will head for polling on October 21, along with Haryana. Counting of votes in both states will happen on October 24.

(With inputs from PTI)

Assembly Elections 2019: For the latest news, views and updates, click here

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 15, 2019 01:05 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Current Affairs #India #jobs #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
NULL int(1)
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.