Maharashtra Assembly Election: BJP releases manifesto, promises 5 crore jobs in 5 years

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 15 released its poll manifesto for the Maharashtra Assembly election.

The party has promised a $1 trillion economy for the state with the creation of five crore jobs in next five years and houses for all by 2022.

BJP Working President JP Nadda released the manifesto, or the 'Sankalp Patra', along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state party president Chandrakant Patil and Mumbai unit head Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

The manifesto has promised creation of five crore jobs in next five years, taking the state's economy to $1 trillion. It has also assured houses for all by 2022.

One of the other key takeaways of the manifesto is setting up a separate maintenance department for the national and state highways, where repairs and other works are currently done by the road construction contractors.

While releasing the manifesto, Nadda lavished praise on Fadnavis, saying "the chief minister has changed the political culture of Maharashtra".

Nadda said: "Today I can say with authority and confidence that Devendra Fadnavis has changed the political culture of Maharashtra. That gives me a lot of satisfaction. He has changed the image of Maharashtra. Five years back, Maharashtra was ridden with corruption and instability. The seat of the chief minister was like a musical chair."

"Today I can say with authority that it is a corruption-free state, state with good governance and has stability. After a long time, Maharashtra has seen a full-term chief minister," Nadda added.

The Marathwada drinking water grid project worth Rs 16,000 crore has also found place in the manifesto.

The BJP has promised to connect all 11 dams in the perennially parched Marathwada region, and provide drinking water supply with the help of a closed pipeline.

It has also promised to invest Rs 5 lakh crore in several infrastructure projects in the state.

Maharashtra will head for polling on October 21, along with Haryana. Counting of votes in both states will happen on October 24.

(With inputs from PTI)