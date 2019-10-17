Maharashtra Assembly Election | BJP open to idea of offering deputy CM post to Shiv Sena: Amit Shah

Making the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s stand clear on Shiv Sena’s demand for deputy chief ministership, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on October 16, indicated that his party is open to the idea of offering the post to its ally.

However, the BJP National President said that Devendra Fadnavis will continue as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retains power in the state. ​

In an exclusive interview to Network18’s Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Shah denied there was any rift with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party over its statements that the next Maharashtra Chief Minister should be a Shiv Sainik.

"I don't think [Shiv Sena leaders issuing such statements] is a big threat to the alliance. It is very clear that Fadnavis will be the Chief Minister," Shah said.

Responding to a follow up question on whether BJP will consider having a Shiv Sainik as a deputy chief minister, Shah said: "This is an issue that Devendra Fadnavis and his team will take a call on. They along with BJP's Parliamentary board will exchange opinions on the subject. All options are open right now."

Shah also denied reports of the reported rift between the two traditional allies.

"There is a pressure from the party workers. All party workers want their party to expand. Regarding the negotiations I don't find anything problematic in this. It is a sign of a healthy coalition," Shah said.

Shah also predicted a two-thirds majority for the NDA, locally known as ‘Maha-Yuti’, in Maharashtra. He did not ruled out the BJP getting an absolute majority on its own.

Maharashtra will head for polling on October 21, along with Haryana. Counting of votes in both states will happen on October 24.