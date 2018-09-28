App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 04:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra: Arvind Kejriwal, others acquitted in 2014 Lok Sabha poll rally case

Metropolitan Magistrate P K Deshpande, while acquitting Kejriwal and the others, Friday observed that the police had failed to give the accused persons a written statement refusing them permission for the rally.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A court here Friday acquitted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and seven others for allegedly holding a political rally without requisite police permission in the run up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, Kejriwal, and the others, including activist Medha Patkar and Meera Sanyal, were booked under various provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act pertaining to holding public rallies without prior permission from the police.

Metropolitan Magistrate P K Deshpande, while acquitting Kejriwal and the others, Friday observed that the police had failed to give the accused persons a written statement refusing them permission for the rally.

The rally in Mankhurd, in north east Mumbai, was held as part of the poll campaign of AAP candidates Meera Sanyal and Medha Patkar. The Mumbai Police had claimed it was "unscheduled" and held without prior requisite permissions from the traffic police.

In March 2014, a complaint was lodged against Kejriwal and the others at suburban Mankhurd police station. While Kejriwal, Sanyal and the other accused were present in the court Friday, Patkar was absent.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 03:58 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.