Maharashta Congress hopes to bring Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for campaign in state

Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan said on February 8 that they were hopeful that newly-appointed party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra will campaign in the state during the Lok sabha elections.

Chavan was addressing a press conference here.

When asked if the Maharashtra Congress would bring Gandhi-Vadra to Maharashtra for the campaign, Chavan said she has been given the responsibility of Uttar Pradesh.

"However, Maharashtra Congress Committee is hoping to rope her in for campaign in the state," he said.

Party leaders are holding a meeting in Delhi Saturday and they will request that Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra should hold some rallies in Maharashtra, Chavan added.

He also claimed that he had "inside information" that simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha polls will be held in Maharashtra.