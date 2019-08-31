App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2019 08:25 PM IST

Maharashta CM Fadnavis to launch scheme to create 10 lakh jobs in 5 years

The programme intends to encourage young entrepreneurs in the state to be self-reliant, Harshadeep Kamble, who assumed additional charge as secretary of the state industries department on Saturday, told reporters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will launch 'Chief Minister Employment Generation' programme, which aims to create 10 lakh jobs in Maharashtra over the next five years, on Tuesday.

The programme intends to encourage young entrepreneurs in the state to be self-reliant, Harshadeep Kamble, who assumed additional charge as secretary of the state industries department on Saturday, told reporters here.

Under the programme, the government will provide financial assistance to micro and small enterprises aiming to create two lakh jobs every year.

State Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray and others will attend the event to be held in Worli.

Kamble took charge as the secretary of the department after Additional Chief Secretary SM Gavai retired on Saturday.

First Published on Aug 31, 2019 08:10 pm

tags #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Politics

