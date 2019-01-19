App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 19, 2019 12:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Mahagathbandhan' will ensure defeat of BJP: Jignesh Mevani

Leaders of all the opposition parties, except the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the CPI(M)-led Left Front, are taking part in the rally.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani on January 19 said the coming together of so many opposition leaders at TMC's opposition rally gives a message for change in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) will ensure the defeat of the RSS and the BJP, Mevani said, addressing the massive opposition rally at Brigade Parade Grounds here.

"The country is going through an unprecedented crisis with the exploitation of the poor, minorities and dalits in the four-and-half-year rule of the BJP," the independent MLA from Gujarat said.

He also expressed hope that when the 'Mahagathbandhan' forms government at the Centre, it will ensure the upholding of the Constitution, and the country will become a true socialist republic.

Leaders of all the opposition parties, except the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the CPI(M)-led Left Front, are taking part in the rally.
First Published on Jan 19, 2019 12:19 pm

tags #2019 Lok Sabha polls #India #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.