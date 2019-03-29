App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 01:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar allocates seats for alliance partners for Lok Sabha poll phases 3 to 7

Out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, polling would be held in 31 constituencies in phases three to seven between April 23 and May 19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) in Bihar on Friday announced the seats to be contested by each of the alliance partners -- the RJD, Congress, RLSP, HAM and VIP -- in phases three to seven of the general elections.

Out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, polling would be held in 31 constituencies in phases three to seven between April 23 and May 19.

Announcing the seat-sharing arrangement at a press conference here, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also declared the name of his party's candidates and said that no nominee would be fielded by the alliance in Ara to help the CPI(ML) Liberation. He said the candidate for Sheohar seat "will be decided in two-three days".

Senior leaders of the Congress were conspicuous by their absence at the press conference.

related news

Yadav also said his party would contest the Darbhanga seat, which has emerged as a bone of contention between the RJD and the Congress with the latter insisting on having the seat as it wanted to field sitting MP Kirti Azad, who had recently joined the party after quitting the BJP.

Senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui would fight from Darbhanga.

Among the other prominent RJD candidates, Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter Misa Bharti would contest from Pataliputra, which she had lost to her father's former loyalist-turned-BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav in 2014. Chandrika Rai the father of Tej Pratap Yadav's estranged wife Aishwarya, will be fight from Saran.

Tejashwi also claimed that the Congress, which was represented at the press conference by former MLC Narendra Kumar Singh, had cleared the names of some of its candidates which included sitting MP from Supaul Ranjeet Ranjan and former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar who would try her luck from Sasaram.

Meira Kumar have been contesting from her Sasaram parliamentary constituency for many years but had lost in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 12:59 pm

tags #Bihar #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Spring in Kashmir: Asia Largest Tulip Garden in Full Bloom

Cong Defamed Community to Establish Hindu Terror Theory: Arun Jaitley ...

IPL 2019 | Empower TV Umpire to Eliminate Game Impacting Howlers

Andhra Pradesh High Court Refuses to Stall EC Order Transferring Two I ...

Now Samsung to Make Cars, XM3 Inspire Unveiled at the Seoul Motor Show

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Poll Trivia

Fugitive Diamantaire Nirav Modi's Bail Hearing to Begin Shortly

Grand Alliance Failed to Take Off as Rahul Did Not Override Local Satr ...

Kangana Ranaut Claims Pahlaj Nihalani Had Offered Her a 'Soft-Porn Cha ...

Recession may offer many opportunities, says billionaire investor Warr ...

Urban Realty: How much has RERA helped home buyers?

Brexit multiple choice - How will UK parliament's indicative votes wor ...

Promise of handouts by Congress could dent Modi's momentum

RBI likely to cut interest rates next week, says HDFC's Keki Mistry

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty slips below 11,600; m ...

Why Eicher Motors is one of the worst performing stocks on Nifty today

MSTC hits 5% upper circuit after tepid stock market debut

Bull run may continue if election results are favourable, says Motilal ...

Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Ni ...

Meena Pillai quits Kerala University over HRD diktat: Researchers can' ...

Super Deluxe movie review: Vijay Sethupathi shines in film powered by ...

Massive fire in 22-storey building in Dhaka's upscale Banani kills 19, ...

Rahul Gandhi's startup push: Regulatory hurdles in states and local bo ...

Miami Open: Roger Federer brushes aside Kevin Anderson to enter semis; ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

Twitter is now rolling out 'Lights Out', 'Automatic Dark Mode' for iOS ...

Ranveer Singh and all the preparations ahead of IncInk launch

Jaya director’s ‘fake’ quote on Kangana Ranaut’s 24 crore payc ...

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Tom Cruise bans ex wife Nicole Kidman from attending son Connor Cruise ...

'Fake' news of Kangana Ranaut being paid Rs 24 crore goes viral, siste ...

‘Golden couple’ Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt exude hotness on the l ...

Good News: Kareena Kapoor Khan's diet takes a backseat as she celebrat ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni has a shrewd rival in Ziva Dhoni during match break ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.