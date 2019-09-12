Mahadayi: No out-of-court settlement with Karnataka, says Pramod Sawant

The Goa government is firm on its stand that the Mahadayi river water should not be allowed to be diverted by Karnataka, Sawant said.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on September 12 ruled out any negotiation or out-of-court settlement with Karnataka on the Mahadayi water dispute issue.
The Goa government is firm on its stand that the Mahadayi river water should not be allowed to be diverted by Karnataka, Sawant told PTI."There is no issue of out-of-court settlement or negotiations," he said.
First Published on Sep 12, 2019 12:05 pm