    Mahabal Mishra joins AAP ahead of MCD polls

    Mahabal Mishra, a former Lok Sabha MP from West Delhi and a three-time MLA from Dwarka Assembly constituency, was suspended from the Congress for anti-party activities during the Delhi Assembly elections in 2020.

    PTI
    November 20, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST

    Former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra joined AAP on Sunday in the presence of party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Manish Sisodia in a public meeting.

    Welcoming Mishra to the party, Kejriwal said, Mahabal Mishra who is a popular leader of Purvanchal community in Delhi, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party family. With your experience amongst the people and the society, we all will take the country forward together. After his induction, Mishra on social media said he will work to strengthen the party.

    I have continuously served the people for the last 30 years. Now I will strengthen the party in the entire nation, he said.

    Mishra, a former Lok Sabha MP from West Delhi and a three-time MLA from Dwarka Assembly constituency, was suspended from the Congress for anti-party activities during the Delhi Assembly elections in 2020. He has also been a municipal councillor earlier.
