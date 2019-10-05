App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2019 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maha Youth Cong promises monthly Rs 5000 for unemployed, 80% reservation in jobs

It promises setting up of separate infrastructure for the Ministry of Youth Development besides for youth information centres in every district of the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Monthly allowance of Rs 5000 for educated unemployed youths and statutory 80 percent reservation in jobs for local youths are some of the prominent promises made by Maharashtra Youth Congress in its "first-of- its-kind" manifesto for the October 21 assembly polls, which was released on October 5.

It also promises government scholarships for meritorious local students pursuing higher education in foreign universities, waiver of educational loan and providing free of cost higher education to differently-abled youths.

The document states that if elected to power the Congress-led government will stand guarantor for loans taken by wards of farmers for pursuing higher education.

Close

Maharashtra Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe told reporters that as many as 3 crore youths got connected to its platform as part of "Wake Up Maharashtra, Act Today for your Tomorrow" programme.

related news

"Thousands of suggestions, views, ideas and solutions received so far were shortlisted and consolidated to create one-of-its kind 'Youth Manifesto'," he said.

He said education loans availed till September 30, 2019 will be waived.

Tambe promised increase in intake in government hostels for the needy youths and free higher education for all differently-abled youths.

"Educated unemployed youth will receive an allowance of Rs 5000 per month and statutory 80 percent reservation in jobs for local youth," he stated.

It promises setting up of separate infrastructure for the Ministry of Youth Development besides for youth information centres in every district of the state.

"A unique, world class sports university will also be established. Seed fund of Rs 500 for start-ups and additional fund of Rs 200 crore for agro-based businesses will be allocated," he added.

Stringent implementation of anti-narcotic laws and free public transport for all students are other promises.

"Subjects like 'Lifestyle Management' and 'Civics' will be made mandatory in education curriculum. Special actions will be taken to ensure education and implementation of cyber safety," it stated.

As per the document, the new government will revamp all heritage forts in Maharashtra for ensuring conservation of cultural heritage and boosting tourism.

The Congress is contesting the election in alliance with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

Counting of votes for the October 21 polls will be taken up on October 24.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 5, 2019 08:48 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Maharashtra elections #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.