Maha sunstroke deaths: NCP MP Sule seeks formation of panel to probe incident

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

The Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony was held in the open in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai on Sunday morning, which was attended by several lakh people, most of them followers of awardee Appasaheb Dharmadhikari.

The Lok Sabha member from Baramati said Maharashtra is facing several big issues like unemployment and crop loss.

NCP MP Supriya Sule on April 17 targetted the Maharashtra government over the death of 12 people due to sunstroke after a state award event in Navi Mumbai and demanded the formation of a panel to probe the incident.

"I express condolences to the bereaved families. Since the temperature is increasing, everybody should be a little sensitive while organising a public event. I heard CM Eknath Shinde announcing the ex-gratia, but I would like to say that the worth of human life cannot be Rs 5 lakh," Sule told reporters.

When asked about the Opposition's demand for registration of an offence of culpable homicide in the sunstroke tragedy, the NCP leader alleged the state government is also insensitive towards farmers, women's safety, and damage caused by unseasonal rains.