Maha should also refuse CAA implementation: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on December 21 said that like eight other states, Maharashtra should also refuse implementation of the new citizenship law, which he feared would hurt the religious and social harmony of India.

Dubbing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) "ploys" by the Centre to "divert attention" from serious issues plaguing the country, Pawar expressed apprehension that the Centre might dismiss the state governments opposing the new citizenship law.

The NCP is a ruling constituent, along with the Congress, in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by the Shiv Sena.

The former Union minister said his party had opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill when it came up for passage in Parliament.

"Eight states, including Bihar, which is ruled by an NDA ally, have refused to implement the law and Maharashtra should also take a similar stand," he said in response to a query.

"But if the states oppose the Union government's order, there is a likelihood that it may dismiss these state governments," Pawar added.

Besides Bihar, states of Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal and Rajasthan had opposed the CAA implementation.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of the Sena had last Sunday said that implementation of the CAA will be dependent upon the ruling of the supreme court.

"We are checking legality of the new law. Some people have challenged the CAA in the Supreme Court. We are waiting to find out whether the new act fits the framework of Constitution or not," he had said.

Meanwhile, Pawar alleged that the Centre was misusing its power and avoiding a dialogue with the stake-holders even as anti-CAA protests are raging across the country.

"CAA and NRC (National Register of Citizens) are ploys to divert people's attention from serious issues being faced by the country," he told reporters here.

He also alleged that the new legislation posed a threat to the country's unity and social harmony.

"Not just minorities, but those who care for the country's unity and progress are opposing CAA and NRC. The new citizenship law will disturb and hurt religious and social unity and harmony of the country. Poor people will be impacted the most. In Assam, a few lakh non-Muslims are in camps and their condition is bad," the NCP chief said.

Pawar also questioned selective grant of citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan under the new law while excluding Sri Lankan Tamils.

"Is it because they (Sri Lankan Tamils) don't belong to a particular religion?" he asked.

"People from only these countries will be allowed (as citizens) as the government feels it will polarise the society to its benefit," he alleged.

As per the Act, people from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come to India till December 31, 2014 owing to their religious persecution they will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will be given Indian citizenship.

"There are so many people from Nepal who live and work here. In my official residence in Delhi, two staff members who have been looking after the house for the last 30 years, are Nepalis. Not just me, there are many Nepalis working as domestic helps in establishments," he said.

Replying to a query on the Centre's response to the ongoing violent anti-CAA protests across the country, Pawar said, "The government is misusing its power and avoiding the dialogue with the stakeholders. It should clarify things so that peace is restored."

"People can express anger and register their protest, but violence can't be tolerated. We have already appealed our leaders not to take part in any kind of violence," he said.

"The CAA may be a Central act, but the implementation will be done by the state agencies. But do the states have resources and machinery to do so?" he asked.

Stating that the Centre and states should work together, Pawar said the present government is working exactly the opposite way.