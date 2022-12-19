 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Maha legislature winter session to begin in Nagpur; Fadnavis says state to have Lokayukta law to bring CM, ministers under its ambit

PTI
Dec 19, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

Addressing a press conference on Sunday ahead of the winter session of the state legislature beginning Monday, Fadnavis said a bill in this regard will be introduced.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (File image)

Maharashtra will have a Lokayukta law on the lines of the Centre's Lokpal legislation which will also bring the chief minister and ministers under its ambit, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday ahead of the winter session of the state legislature beginning Monday, Fadnavis said a bill in this regard will be introduced.

The new (to be amended) law is important in terms of bringing complete transparency in the state, he said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the decision was taken in the interest of the people of the state.

The draft to prepare the new Lokayukta law was passed by the Cabinet and we will be tabling it before the legislature. For the first time, the chief minister and a council of ministers have been brought under the ambit of Lokayukta, he said.

Fadnavis said the existing Lokayukta law did not include the Anti-Corruption Act.