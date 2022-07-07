Maha: Former Shiv Sena MP Anandrao Adsul quits his party post

In a setback to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, former MP Anandrao Adsul has resigned from his party post as a 'leader’.

Talking to PTI, his son Abhijit Adsul said his father has resigned from the post of Shiv Sena leader but will remain a party worker.

Adsul held the post of 'Shiv Sena neta (Shiv Sena leader)’. The party organization has 'Shiv Sena Paksh Pramukh’ at the top, followed by 14 'netas’ or leaders and 25 'up-netas’ or deputy leaders. Adsul held the post of 'Shiv Sena neta (Shiv Sena leader)’.

The party organization has 'Shiv Sena Paksh Pramukh’ at the top, followed by 14 `netas’ or leaders and 25 'up-netas’ or deputy leaders. When asked if he will be joining the faction led by new Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Abhijit said, "My father will continue to be a Shiv Sainik (Shiv Sena worker)."

Anandrao Adsul, who represented the Amravati Lok Sabha seat in eastern Maharashtra, was defeated by Navneet Rana in 2019.

The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena recently faced a rebellion by Shinde, who was one of the 'leaders’ in the party organization. Majority of party MLAs sided with Shinde, leading to the collapse of the coalition government headed by Uddhav Thackeray.