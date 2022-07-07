English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Maha: Former Shiv Sena MP Anandrao Adsul quits his party post

    Talking to PTI, his son Abhijit Adsul said his father has resigned from the post of Shiv Sena leader but will remain a party worker

    PTI
    July 07, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST
    Mumbai: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray gestures after he was chosen as the nominee for Maharashtra chief minister's post by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, during a meeting in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders are also seen. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_26_2019_000255B) *** Local Caption ***

    Mumbai: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray gestures after he was chosen as the nominee for Maharashtra chief minister's post by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, during a meeting in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders are also seen. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_26_2019_000255B) *** Local Caption ***

    In a setback to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, former MP Anandrao Adsul has resigned from his party post as a 'leader’.

    Talking to PTI, his son Abhijit Adsul said his father has resigned from the post of Shiv Sena leader but will remain a party worker.

    Adsul held the post of 'Shiv Sena neta (Shiv Sena leader)’. The party organization has 'Shiv Sena Paksh Pramukh’ at the top, followed by 14 'netas’ or leaders and 25 'up-netas’ or deputy leaders. Adsul held the post of 'Shiv Sena neta (Shiv Sena leader)’.

    The party organization has 'Shiv Sena Paksh Pramukh’ at the top, followed by 14 `netas’ or leaders and 25 'up-netas’ or deputy leaders. When asked if he will be joining the faction led by new Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Abhijit said, "My father will continue to be a Shiv Sainik (Shiv Sena worker)."

    Anandrao Adsul, who represented the Amravati Lok Sabha seat in eastern Maharashtra, was defeated by Navneet Rana in 2019.

    Close
    The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena recently faced a rebellion by Shinde, who was one of the 'leaders’ in the party organization. Majority of party MLAs sided with Shinde, leading to the collapse of the coalition government headed by Uddhav Thackeray.
    PTI
    Tags: #Anandrao Adsul #resignation #Shiv Sena
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 05:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.