    Maha CM Shinde-led Sena faction seals legislative party office in Vidhan Bhavan

    The four-day old Shiv Sena-BJP government will face the floor test on July 4 during the special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly beginning here on Sunday.

    PTI
    July 03, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST
    Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis

    Ahead of the two-day special session of the Maharashtra Assembly beginning on Sunday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction sealed the legislative party office in the Vidhan Bhavan here. A white paper was stuck with a plastic tape on the closed doors of the Sena legislative party office in the Vidhan Bhavan, with a message in Marathi written on it saying, "The office is closed as per instructions of the Shiv Sena legislative party.

    The four-day old Shiv Sena-BJP government will face the floor test on July 4 during the special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly beginning here on Sunday. The election to the post of the Assembly Speaker will be held on Sunday after the House proceedings begin at 11 am, an official earlier said.
    Tags: #Eknath Shinde #Maharashtra Government #Shiv Sena #Vidhan Bhavan
    first published: Jul 3, 2022 11:53 am
